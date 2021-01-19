Jamell NYT - ALL NYT Ft. Doe Pesci [Streetheat Submitted]
If you haven’t heard of Jamell NYT then now is the time to tune in. He’s is a fusion of Michael Jackson and The Weeknd but differs in that he works off his guitar. In 2016, NYT released his very first solo projecty titled ‘Substance Abuse’ in honor of his mother, and hasn’t released anything for the last 4 years until “ALL NYT” featuring Doe Pesci who is a multi-platinum composer
Available now on all platforms
