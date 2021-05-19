Barack Obama Answers Questions About Aliens! "There's Some Things I Just Can't Tell You"

The former US President jokingly explained that the country does not have alien specimens and space crafts in laboratories, but acknowledged the existence of objects without an ‘easily explainable pattern’. He said there are records and footage of unidentified objects which the USA cannot explain. Posted By Persist

