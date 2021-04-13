Well Damn: Brazil Builds New Jesus Statue That's Even Bigger Than Rio's Famous 'Christ The Redeemer' Statue!
A second statue of Jesus is under construction in Brazil that will be even taller than the famous landmark in Rio de Janeiro. The new monument titled Christ the Protector will be 140 feet tall when it is finished, which will make it one of the world's tallest statues of Christ. It is set to cost the equivalent of £260,000 that has been raised through donations from companies and individuals. Posted By Persist
