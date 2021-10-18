"I'll Break Your Window & Drag You Out" Police Officer Pulls Over Vehicle, Detains Family & Then Chaos Ensues!
“For context, the police were telling this woman that they were detaining her 15 yr old son and she started asking questions as to why they were wanting to detain him. The police were not giving her any answers. This is what happened after the mother told the police she would not open the door until they told her why he was being detained. Her lawyer and husband were on the phone.” Posted by JR
