Woah: House Filled With A Giant Stash Of Fireworks Explodes In Neighborhood In California!
Two people died after a massive explosion set off by fireworks at an Ontario house rocked a residential neighborhood Tuesday, prompting a large response from firefighters and law enforcement.
Ontario Fire Department Chief Ray Gayk said at a media briefing that commercial-grade fireworks set off the fire at a roughly 1-acre residential lot near West Francis Street and Fern Avenue. The Ontario Fire Bomb Squad is clearing the area, and several agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the incident. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS