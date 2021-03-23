Hold Up: Relationship Mentor Derrick Jaxn Admits To Cheating On His Wife After Facing Backlash From Fans!
Highly respected social media relationship mentor Derrick Jaxn is speaking out following allegations that he had an affair with another woman while still married to his wife, Da’Naia Broadus. a woman named Candice De Medeiros sat down with blogger Tasha K, where she claimed that she had an affair with the social media influencer. She also claimed that Jaxn flew her down to Miami, Florida, for a weekend getaway in July 2020 for his birthday. Posted By Persist
