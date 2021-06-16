Staring Contest: Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder Have Longest Face-Off Ever As Both Refuse To Look Away!
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in a near six-minute staring contest at a press conference ahead of their heavyweight boxing blockbuster next month as they gave each other the silent treatment. Wilder also remained mute when fronting reporters, refusing to answer questions after rocking up with his headphones on. Credit: Youtube - TheMacLife. Posted By Persist
