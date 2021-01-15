Say What? Microsoft, Mayo Clinic & Oracle Are Set To Develop Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Passports & Cards!
A digital Covid vaccination passport is being jointly developed by a group of health and technology companies who anticipate that governments, airlines and other firms will soon start asking people for proof that they have been inoculated. A coalition known as the Vaccination Credential Initiative — which includes Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle, as well as U.S. health care non-profit Mayo Clinic was announced. Posted By Persist
