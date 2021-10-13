He Was Not Playing: Suspect Fatally Shoots Houston Officer & Wounds Another!
Officer Jeffrey, who was standing to the officer’s right in the doorway, can be seen collapsing to the ground immediately after the gunfire starts. Sgt. Vance, who was standing behind Jeffrey, falls to the ground also and crawls away, telling another officer he’s been hit. Officers returned fire and sought cover. The suspect Deon Ledet was fatally shot and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Officer Jeffrey was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting. Sgt. Vance was transported in serious but stable condition and was released from the hospital several days later. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS