Homeless Man In Brazil Got A Beating Of His Life For Smashing A 31yr Old's Wife In Front Of Mother-In-Law! Wifey Claims "God Wanted Them To Have Sex"!

"Personal trainer, Eduardo Alves, 31 years, accused of beating a homeless man, He claimed that the man raped his wife. Husband claims that the woman was in a psychotic break, so there would be no way to have consensual sex.

After the assaults, those involved were taken to the Civil Police. The Metrópoles found that, informally, the woman would have told the police that the sex was consensual. A witness heard by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) gave the same version.

The report obtained audios, where the woman guarantees that the sexual intercourse was authorized by her. In the recording, she says that, at first, the homeless man would have asked her for donations and to ''be cured''.

"I felt like giving him a hug," said the wife. Then, the man would have asked to caress her feet. "I felt something so good," she said.

Also according to the account, the woman said she began to have visions that she would be in the presence of God. At other times, that the homeless man would be Eduardo, his partner.

Still in public, says the site, the two would exchange affection, which proceeded to a kiss, in front of the mother-in-law.

"It's my purpose, let me receive my purpose," said the woman to her mother-in-law.

After the kiss, the homeless man got into the woman's car, in search of a more private place. "I went looking around the bus station for a dark and empty place for us to be together. I felt the need to let him into my car," said the woman in the recording.

The homeless man said that the woman stopped the car and asked him to approach. She would have called him to ''play''. Then, he says he was convinced to get in the car, where he had sex. The man stated that he did not know the woman and that he did not rape her" - Brazil News

