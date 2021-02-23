A Gust Of Wind: NASA Perseverance Rover Beams Back First Sounds Recorded From The Surface Of Mars!
NASA's Perseverance rover has recorded the first audio clips captured on the surface of Mars, beaming back to Earth guttural sounds of wind gusting on the red planet. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said the new images and audio are "the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit.". Posted By Persist
