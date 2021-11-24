Kwame Brown Says Kyle Rittenhouse Acted In Self-Defense & That People Are Paid To Push "Racist Sh**"
In reaction to the verdict, the former first overall pick in the NBA draft said the case was self-defense. He further added, “A bunch of people are getting paid to push this racist sh*t. That’s all it is.” Brown admitted that the only problem he saw was that Rittenhouse was kept in jail for so long without being charged. Posted By Persist
