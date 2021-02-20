Florida Women Disguise As Elderly To Get COVID-19 Vaccine! "You Stole It From Someone That Needs It More Than You"
Two women dressed up to make themselves appear as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations in Orlando. In a video, a deputy could be heard saying, "You've stolen a vaccine from somebody that needs it more than you." Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer in Orange County - where Orlando is located - said the women disguised themselves on Wednesday with bonnets, gloves and glasses. Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth. Posted By Persist
