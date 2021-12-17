"I Ain't Never Seen This Ish Before" Doctor Finds Baby Growing Inside A 33-Year-Old Woman's Liver!

"A Canadian doctor thought he’d seen it all, but then he found a baby growing in a patient’s liver.

Dr. Michael Narvey, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada, posted the ultrasound and details to his TikTok account

Surgeons were able to save the woman's life but not that of the growing foetus.

It states that in the 35 years before November 1999, there have been only 14 recorded cases.

Details of another case were published in the Journal of Emergencies, Trauma, and Shock in 2012 which described a young woman who was found to have a live 18-week foetus attached to her liver.

The 25-year-old woman sadly died from complications during surgery due to uncontrolled bleeding" - TheSun

