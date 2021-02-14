Hold Up: Dog Inherits $5 Million From Deceased Owner!
A Nashville dog named Lulu is a newly minted millionaire. Lulu has been under the watchful eye of Burton, 88, for years already. Burton says she's kept Lulu during the frequent travels of the dog's owner. "Well, he always left the dog for me to take care of," said Burton. Lulu's owner, 83-year-old Bill Dorris, was Burton's friend and an unmarried, successful businessman. He died late last year and left $5 million for the care of his beloved pet. Posted By Persist
