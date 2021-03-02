Well Damn: Teen Outruns Guards In Court Escape With Help From His Friend!

A British teenager outruns the courthouse guards in a daring escape in this clip from Season 3, Episode 13. #CourtCam​. After being aided by one his friends who pushed a button which opened the court door, the teen outruns the guards. However He was caught 2 days later and was given more time to his sentence. His friend also was given 3 months in jail. Posted By Persist

