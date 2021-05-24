Damn: British BLM Activist In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head Following Many Death Threats!
British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition after being shot in the head in London. The party said the attack happened "following numerous death threats as a result of her activism." Several British lawmakers paid tribute to the dedicated activist in the wake of the shooting. Posted By Persist
