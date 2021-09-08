Just Like That: Shoplifters Steal Nearly $2000 Worth Of Electrical Wires From Lowe's In Oregon!
Shoplifters walked out of an Oregon Lowe's store pushing a shopping cart filled with electrical wire before loading it into a waiting getaway car as helpless store workers looked on in the latest incident of 'legalized stealing' in Democratic states. The pair picked products like spools of wire valued at nearly $2,000 - presumably to strip it for the valuable copper inside. Posted By Persist
