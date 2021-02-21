Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Reportedly Shot At In Atlanta During A Music Shoot... 3 People Injured!

BROKEN? 34,400 views

"Atlanta Police confirm that three people were shot during a music video shoot at a scrap yard in southwest Atlanta earlier today. Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch and Detroit rapper 42 Dugg were filming a music video at the time of the shooting. Witnesses say that dozens of shots were fired. When police arrived they found one man grazed by a bullet. Two other men were also shot and checked into Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current medical status is unknown." - WSBTV
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS