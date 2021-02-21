Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Reportedly Shot At In Atlanta During A Music Shoot... 3 People Injured!
"Atlanta Police confirm that three people were shot during a music video shoot at a scrap yard in southwest Atlanta earlier today. Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch and Detroit rapper 42 Dugg were filming a music video at the time of the shooting. Witnesses say that dozens of shots were fired.
When police arrived they found one man grazed by a bullet. Two other men were also shot and checked into Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current medical status is unknown." - WSBTV
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS