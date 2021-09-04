Killa Kellz x Solution - On My Own [Unsigned Artist]
2 Of Chicago’s originals, Killa Kellz from JoJo World and Solution from Cabrini Green / 50 Strong. Can’t speak of city Legends without mentioning these two. Solution and Killa Kellz link up and add to history with this new joint, which features Solution and with Kellz being imprisoned, they come up with a dope visual for the late single from Killa Kellz Cold Summer album
