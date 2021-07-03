Say What? Ohio Judge Tells Criminal Offender He Will Reduce 5 Year Probation To 1 Year If He Takes The COVID-19 Vaccine!
A Franklin County judge admits that he’s mandating COVID-19 vaccinations as conditions of probation in his courtroom. Now, some offenders affected are speaking out to say it’s not right. Sylvaun Latham says his attorney struck a deal with prosecutors which was three years probation. However, when he stood before the judge at sentencing, terms had changed. He said Judge Frye told him he could choose between five years probation or just one year on the condition that he receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Posted By Persist
