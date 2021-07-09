SMH: Police Force Entire Airplane Full Of Passengers To Deboard After Woman Refuses To Get Off FaceTime & Put Her Phone In Airplane Mode!
Police forced an entire cabin full of passengers to deplane after a woman refused to stop Facetiming and put her phone into airplane mode. Passengers get heated as the police inform everyone that they must get off the flight and gather back in the terminal. Many on social media questioned why the police forced all the people on board off the plane instead of just escorting the non-compliant woman off. Posted By Persist
