New Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Shooting That Killed A 14-Year-Old!
A 14-year-old girl is dead after Los Angeles police say they believe she may have been accidentally hit by a bullet shot Thursday by an officer, as they were encountering a suspect in a shopping mall who police said previously assaulted a different woman at a clothing store. Police said the suspect was also killed. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the girl was found in what appeared to be a dressing room that LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Cho said could not be seen into. He said on his preliminary inspection of the store, the dressing room looks "like a straight wall of drywall." Police also said they did not find a gun in connection to the suspect, however they are still reviewing CCTV and body-worn camera video as the investigation into the deadly shooting continues. Posted By PSmooth
