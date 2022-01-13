Tried The Wrong One: McDonald's Security Guard Slaps Kid Across The Face After He Allegedly Threw Paper Bag At Him!
Police are investigating shocking footage of a McDonald's security guard allegedly slapping a teenage customer across the face - after claiming the boy threw a screwed-up paper bag at him as a 'prank'.
Footage shot outside the entrance to the fast-food restaurant in Dundonald, near Belfast, Northern Ireland, shows the masked worker gripping the kid by his coat as his friends giggle.
But they are quickly stunned into silence when the man strikes the frightened teenager with his right hand, causing his head to jolt sidewards, before asking 'are you crazy?'. Posted by JR
