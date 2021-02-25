Lambo Smooth - Do The Child Support Challenge [Label Submitted]
Child Support log in Challenge By LAMBO SMOOTH.
Enter the Child Support Contest. Do the Song and Dance. The Dance is what ever you make of it as long you do a complete 360 spin. The Funnier the better. Once you complete your video with the song and dance, submit it to [email protected]
Contest Rules:
1.Stream or download song to complete Video Here: Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1527565297
Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1527565297
2. Record your Child Support Dance video doing a 360 spin during the song.
3. Share your Video on, Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Snap Chat, or Tit Tok.
Copy and paste hashtags and links in your video description below. #Lambosmooth #Childsupport #Childsupportchallenge #childsupportsong #childsupportdance
4. Send your link to [email protected]
5.
Follow @lambosmooth IG
https://www.instagram.com/lambosmooth
