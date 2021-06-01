Oh Nah: Rare COVID-19 Side Effect Is Causing Some Patients To Have Massively Enlarged Tongues!

BROKEN? 23,099 views

Macroglossia is a condition in which the tongue grows abnormally large in comparison to other oral structures â and a Houston doctor is trying to figure out why at least nine COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized from it. All nine patients had been intubated in a hospital, two of the patients had strokes before developing macroglossia, and the remaining seven had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS