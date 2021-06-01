Oh Nah: Rare COVID-19 Side Effect Is Causing Some Patients To Have Massively Enlarged Tongues!
Macroglossia is a condition in which the tongue grows abnormally large in comparison to other oral structures â and a Houston doctor is trying to figure out why at least nine COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized from it. All nine patients had been intubated in a hospital, two of the patients had strokes before developing macroglossia, and the remaining seven had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Posted By Persist
