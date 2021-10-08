All Bad: Hockey Player Hits His Head On The Ice After Getting Into A Fight!
Zack Kassian's bare head hit the ice at the end of a fight with Vancouver's Zack MacEwen with 3:56 left in the third period. Kassian's helmet had popped off during the bout. The pair tumbled to the ice with MacEwen landing on top of Kassian. MacEwen immediately signaled to the Oilers bench that Kassian needed help. After being on the ice for a couple of minutes, Kassian got to his feet and was helped to the Oilers dressing room.
