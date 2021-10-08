Terrible: Dude Gets Stomped Out, Put To Sleep & Robbed On Camera In Broad Daylight!

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who beat a man unconscious before robbing him in a Mount Baker parking lot.



It happened at around 6:15pm on July 31 in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South, police said.



The suspect approached the man and tried to grab his phone. When the victim resisted, the suspect then threw the victim to the ground, stomped on him and kicked him repeatedly, knocking him unconscious.



The suspect then ran through the victim’s pockets and took off with his wallet and keys.



A bystander came to the victim’s aid and called 911.



He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he received treatment for head trauma and significant injuries to his face.



The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’10”, 180 lbs., with a medium build, according to police Posted by JR