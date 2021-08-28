Lady & The Chimp: Woman Banned From Belgian Zoo After Having An "Affair"' With A Chimpanzee!
The Antwerp Zoo is barring a longtime visitor from interacting with her favorite chimp after concluding their relationship is interfering with his ability to bond with his fellow primates. "I love that animal, and he loves me" Adie Timmermans said. Timmermans described her interactions with Chita as a "real relationship", Antwerp Zoo spokeswoman who manages the zoo's mammal collection, said the ban was for the chimp's own good. Posted By Persist
