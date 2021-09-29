Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Says He Doesn't Feel Any Pressure To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19!

Beal was asked multiple times about being unvaccinated during his media session with reporters on Wizards media day and had questions of his own pertaining to what has become a hot-button issue around the NBA. "I don't think you can pressure anybody into making a decision about their body or what they put into their body.". Posted By Persist

