Las Vegas News Anchor Arrested After She Was Found Nekkid In Parked Car... Apologizes!
"A Las Vegas television anchor was arrested after being found asleep and naked in her parked car, with no memory of how she got there.
Feven Kiflegiorgis, whose on-air name at KVVU-TV is Feven Kay, was sentenced last week to a $1,000 fine and ordered to take driving lessons, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
She was charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property.
She was arrested at about 7:30 a.m. on March 20 after being found behind the wheel of her Audi, according to the report from the Metropolitan Police Department, reported the Review-Journal." - NYPost
