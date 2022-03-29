Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For Slapping Him At The Oscars! "I Was Out Of Line"
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was "out of line" and that his actions are "not indicative of the man I want to be." Smith added apologies to the film academy, producers of the telecast, attendees, viewers and the Williams family. Posted By Persist
