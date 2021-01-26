Biden Administration Will Speed Up Efforts To Put Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill!
The Biden administration will resume efforts to redesign the $20 bill to feature abolitionist Harriet Tubman. In April 2016, Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced that Tubman's portrait would be on a redesigned $20 note, to be unveiled in 2020. The image of President Andrew Jackson, a slaveholder, would be moved to the bill's reverse side. But that Obama-era initiative made little progress under the Trump administration. Posted By Persist
