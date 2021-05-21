Al-Douja - Ugly (Official Video) [Atlanta Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 1,046 views

Listen to the single "Ugly" Out now!
Stream: https://music.apple.com/us/album/ugly/1555504237?i=1555504248
Al-Douja's new album "I Just Look Like This" Now!
Stream: https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-just-look-like-this/1555504237

Shot and Directed by Christian Jones (@yngyhwh)
Produced by ADV (@pacmanadv)
#AlDouja #IJustLookLikeThis #BandoENT
Official music video by Al-Douja - Ugly © 2021 Bando Ent.

