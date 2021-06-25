Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III (Official Trailer)
Watch the official trailer for the biggest PPV of the Summer, the heavyweight showdown between TysonFury and #eontayWilder Boxing’s most charismatic and explosive heavyweights, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, July 24, headlining a pay-per-view event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Posted By PSmooth
