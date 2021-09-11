Ca$ablanca Feat. Kincee - Swammie [Unsigned Artist]
J.F. on the beat
Directed by Cap Chino, 7 6 Media Group
Label: The MALI Empire
[email protected]
Follow Ca$ablanca
Bandcamp: https://casablanca92fs.bandcamp.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Casablanca92fs
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/casablanca92fs
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/casablanca92fs
Apple music: https://music.apple.com/fr/artist/ca%24ablanca/1340885057
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ml2Ss14svHMgSs6EjsrLS?autoplay=true
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/9473469
Follow Kincee
Website: https://kincee.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/THEREALKINCEE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealkincee/?hl=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KinceeFanpage/app/2405167945/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7N4vjWNVY6Z8B2KeCpQ7gQ?app=desktop
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/kincee
Apple music: https://music.apple.com/fr/artist/kincee-babyface-pearlis/1160672141
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2HudIZSKad9PBsG1qI7eLZ
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/8168849
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS