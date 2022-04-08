Say What? Will Smith Banned From Oscars For The Next 10 Years After Chris Rock Slap!
Nearly two weeks after Will Smith hit Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided on a repercussion under its guidelines. On Friday, the Academy's Board of Governors met virtually to discuss the situation, ultimately determining that "for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,". Posted By Persist
