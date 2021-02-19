Ferret Becomes First North American Endangered Species To Be Cloned!

For the first time ever, by using the genes from an animal that died more than 30 years ago, scientists have successfully cloned a U.S. endangered species, said an announcement. Genetically, she is a copy of Willa, a ferret whose remains were frozen after her death in 1988 - the early days of DNA technology. In the future, extinct species such as the passenger pigeon could be restored through cloning. Posted By Persist

