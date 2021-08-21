15-Year-Old DC Teen Fatally Stabbed At School, Allegedly After Bumping Into Another Kid In The Hallway... Mother Shares Her Last Goodbye To Her Son!

"According to The Washington Post, Detective Konrad Olszak testified at the suspect’s initial hearing that a friend of Payne’s bumped into the suspect. “The kid that bumped him said, ‘Watch out, bro,’” Olszak told the court. The 16-year-old replied, “What do you mean? You bumped me,” and the other teen said, “What are you going to do about it?”

The detective said the suspect admitted to him that he regularly carried a knife to school, hiding it outside of the building and retrieving it daily before he walked home. Olszak said the boy got the knife and went back to the front of the school, where a fight had broken out between the teen who’d bumped the suspect and one of the suspect’s friends. As the suspect approached the fight, Payne stepped in his path.

According to testimony, Payne told the suspect, “I wish you would. You know what’s going to happen.” The two then began to fight, and the suspect said he put his head down and swung at Payne while holding the knife. He claimed he wanted to “get [Kemon] off of him. … He said he felt some punches.”

Witnesses told authorities the older teen then ran, shouting, “I told you I was going to get you.” Payne reportedly staggered, crying, “He stabbed me. He stabbed me,” before he collapsed." - WashingtonPost

