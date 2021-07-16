How Did They Not See That? School Bus Driver Drags 6-Year-Old Girl Along Street By Her Backpack After It Got Stuck In The Door As She Was Exiting!
Former Louisville, Kentucky school bus driver Melinda Sanders is facing a lawsuit after a video showed her dragging a 6-year-old girl who got stuck in the doors of the bus.
In the bus-camera footage of the incident, the child can be seen attempting to leave the bus before her backpack became caught in the doors. She attempted to free herself but was offered mere seconds before Sanders started to drive from the stop. She continued to drive for at least 1,000 feet before she noticed and stopped.
The child suffered nerve damage and PTSD, and has undergone multiple surgeries, per Local 12. Posted by JR
