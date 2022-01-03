Florida Rapper, J Stash, Commits Suicide After Killing His Girlfriend In Front Of Her 3 Children!

FL rapper J Stash has reportedly committed suicide after killing a woman

"Lieutenant Derrick Alfred confirmed J $tash is believed to have killed 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos before turning the gun on himself.

Mr Alfred told The Sun that J $tash, whose real name is Justin Joseph, and Gallegos had been living together in the Temple City home for the past few months.

The couple was arguing about their relationship on January 1 before J $tash reportedly took Gallegos into the master bedroom and locked the door, Mr Alfred said.

The lieutenant went on to say that Gallegos’ children, ages 7, 9, and 11 years old, were home at the time and knocked on the door periodically to make sure their mom was OK.

Mr Alfred said the kids heard gunshots around 7am and called their grandmother, who told them to call police.

When deputies got to the home, the kids ran outside and deputies forced their way into the master bedroom, which was locked.

Mr Alfred said deputies then “found the victim and her boyfriend J $tash on the floor inside.”

"The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," police told local radio station KFI-AM.

The children were taken from the home and are now with family, Mr Alfred said. Autopsies were scheduled for J $tash and Gallegos as deputies work to piece together what led up to the gunfire.

No note was found, but deputies were believed to have visited the home on one prior occasion, according to Mr Alfred.

He said the call was for a possible domestic violence situation, but deputies left without making any arrests.

Neighbors said J $tash and Gallegos had been dating for about a year and none of the children were J $tash's, according to Mr Alfred.

As news of the reported murder-suicide spread on social media, rapper SpotemGottem wrote, "Speechless wishing this is a dream damn J."" - The-Sun

Posted by Thrillz