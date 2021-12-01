SMH: Two Men Rob A Mother Who Just Arrived Home After A Walk With Her Infant!
The mother is seen on surveillance opening the gate to her residence. The suspects approached the victim as she neared the stairs to the building, demanding she hand over her belongings. After the mother handed over her diaper bags and bottle cooler, both suspects ran back to the car parked across the street. Via Fox11. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS