Trap Queen Details Why & How She Boosts [Breakbeat Media Submitted]

On this episode of Trappin Anonymous we sit down with the "Trap Queen"! There is no hustle that she won't attempt respectfully. Jump into the world where a woman reigned in what most consider to be a male-dominated sport. From her inception to the start of her own family, these stories will captivate and take you on a whirlwind of emotions. Drugs, boosting, counterfeit money, prison, police chases, you name it. Welcome to Trap Queen Anonymous. Find it on the Breakbeat Media YouTube channel or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

