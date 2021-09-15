Hold Up: "Making The Taliban Great Again" Billboard Showing President Biden Appears On Pennsylvania Interstate!

A giant billboard featuring President Joe Biden in a military outfit along with the phrase “Making the Taliban Great Again” recently showed up along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania’s York County. “The individual that is responsible for the billboard is former Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Wagner. Posted By Persist

