Updated Footage Of Texas Gym Security Guard Who Fatally Got Stomped Out Surfaces.. Appears He Was Trying To Extort The Men For $100!
Updated footage to the tragic incident at Mesquite, Texas, where the gym security guard for 'Fitness Connection' died has surfaced via WORLDSTAR Inbox.
"This is the footage of the security guard harassing the men before they were about to leave the gym. In this video he is trying to blackmail the guys, saying he allowed them bet in his gym. He told them that they owe him $100 dollars for allowing them to bet." Dion
