Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Set Shooting Recreated In Video Simulation!

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. The attorneys for Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and son, Andros, also argued that there was no need for Baldwin to have been holding a prop gun at the time – when cameras weren’t rolling. Posted By Persist

