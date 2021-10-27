34-Year-Old Virginia Woman Gets 12 Years In Prison For Printing Fake Coupons... The Couponer Scammed Stores Of Over $31 Million... Was Flexing On IG!

BROKEN? 18,776 views

"Lori Ann Villanueva Talens, 41, was ordered to repay $31.8million to retailers that she defrauded with fake coupons that she sold to a network of shoppers online
Talens got 12 years in prison on Sept. 14 after she pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud and welfare fraud; her husband Pacifico Talens Jr., 43, got 87 months
Fake coupons with a collective value of $1 million were found in 'every crevice' of her home when a warrant was executed
She designed and printed coupons at home and sold them to a network she amassed on social media sites using the name 'MasterChef'
The FBI said she was 'able to create a coupon for almost any grocery or drugstore product, and able to make it for whatever value off she wanted'
'She had coupons for $24.99 off a $25 box of diapers. And it would work... you’d have people walking out the door with those diapers for almost nothing'
Talens used the profits to pay for vacations, lavish dinners, a new kitchen, sunroom and in-ground swimming pool, the FBI said
In addition to the coupon scheme, the fraudster got $43,000 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid" - TheDailyMail
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS