34-Year-Old Virginia Woman Gets 12 Years In Prison For Printing Fake Coupons... The Couponer Scammed Stores Of Over $31 Million... Was Flexing On IG!

"Lori Ann Villanueva Talens, 41, was ordered to repay $31.8million to retailers that she defrauded with fake coupons that she sold to a network of shoppers online

Talens got 12 years in prison on Sept. 14 after she pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud and welfare fraud; her husband Pacifico Talens Jr., 43, got 87 months

Fake coupons with a collective value of $1 million were found in 'every crevice' of her home when a warrant was executed

She designed and printed coupons at home and sold them to a network she amassed on social media sites using the name 'MasterChef'

The FBI said she was 'able to create a coupon for almost any grocery or drugstore product, and able to make it for whatever value off she wanted'

'She had coupons for $24.99 off a $25 box of diapers. And it would work... you’d have people walking out the door with those diapers for almost nothing'

Talens used the profits to pay for vacations, lavish dinners, a new kitchen, sunroom and in-ground swimming pool, the FBI said

In addition to the coupon scheme, the fraudster got $43,000 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid" - TheDailyMail

Posted by Thrillz