Former Worldstar iCandy, Mercedes Morr, Dead At 33 After A Suspected "Murder-Suicide"... Cardi B & Parents Speak Out On People Who Were Shading Her!
Rip Mercedes Morr, "The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, who called herself “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram, was found at her home on Sunday. She'd been strangled." KHOU
"Cardi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a clip of Gangier's heartbroken father speaking to the news about finding his daughter. Cardi added the message, "So sad and f*ck you b*tches and N***as trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle. Ya will hate on a bad b*tch dead or alive. She was a sweetheart.""-
Posted by Thrillz
