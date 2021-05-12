North Carolina Road Rage: Woman Spits In Man's Face ... He Returns The Favor!
Frustrations were high as people in Knightdale, NC. rushed to gas stations to top off their tanks amid fears of a fuel shortage caused by the shutdown of a major pipeline. Rashaad who recorded the video said he was in line for gas when he saw a fight break out between a man and woman at one of the pumps. She spits in his face and things escalate from there. Posted By Persist
