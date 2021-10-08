SMH: Student Attack On Disabled Teacher Possibly Tied To "Slap A Teacher" TikTok Challenge!
Covington Police Department arrested 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson on a felony charge of battery on a school teacher.
Her mugshot is concerning. It looks like the young woman is holding in a big laugh. Does she think hitting a teacher and being arrested for it is funny?
What’s funny about ruining your own life at such a young age?
It has yet to be confirmed if this was a “slap a teacher” attempt.
However, the fact that someone was already recording the incident and it went viral suggests that the dangerous trend likely inspired this young woman.
“Slap A Teacher Challenge” Echos Knockout Game The latest violent social media trend reminds me of the infamous “knockout game.” Delinquent teens attacking people with violence is a tale as old as time.
However, the mainstream media continues to trivialize such attacks by teens. Posted By Ghost
